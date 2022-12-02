MOREHEAD CITY - The future of Morehead City's waterfront is now more secure thanks to legislative support from the Senate and House of Representatives.
In a ceremony held Thursday, Dec. 1, an oversized check for $2 million was awarded to the city at the Ottis Landing location at 707 Shepard St. in Morehead City.
The money will be used to combat the fragmenting of Sugarloaf Island, a barrier island that was purchased for conservation in the 1930s to shield Morehead City from severe storm damage and flooding. Direct weather impacts have degraded the island's seaward facings on a scale that now threatens the island.
"Sugarloaf Island gave Morehead City the economic opportunity of growth on the waterfront," said Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones. "It is the Outer Banks of Morehead City. Over the years in my lifetime, I've seen at least 1,000 feet of Sugarloaf erode away. It used to extend as far west as 12th Street, and now it's at about 9th Street. So, we've lost about three blocks, and that erosion is accelerating."
In July, a partnership was formed between Morehead City, N.C. Coastal Federation (NCCF), Florida-based aquatic restoration specialist Sea & Shoreline and Currituck County-based Quible & Associates to protect the island, and by consequence Morehead's iconic waterfront, by designing effective shoreline stabilization methods.
Lexia Weaver, coastal scientist and program director for the NCCF, stressed the need for the project and expressed her team's commitment to the cause.
"Sugarloaf Island protects the entire downtown area from the wind, waves and other damaging effects," Weaver said. "Over the last few years, unfortunately, the island has eroded due to rising water levels and strong storms. It's starting to expose this waterfront to the direct effects of Mother Nature, and it continues to shrink in size. So, if nothing is done to protect this island, this waterfront is in trouble."
Previous discussions for the restoration plan included the creation of a wave attenuation system to be installed on the ocean-facing side of the island. This system will consist of two rows of hollow, concrete pyramids that each have a 9-foot base and are 7 feet tall.
After being placed around the island, the devices will extend more than a foot out of the water with the intention of breaking wave energy before it reaches the shoreline. Gaps will be provided to allow boats to navigate the island.
In addition, efforts will also include the recreation of an oyster reef along the shoreline, passive recapturing of windborne sand using biodegradable technology and the planting of seagrass to stabilize sediment around the island.
Brian Henry, managing director of Sea and Shoreline's North Carolina offices, explained the project is still in the permitting phase.
"We're about 40 days in, so we have another 35-40 days left on that process," Henry said. "So, no questions or real objections at this point because we've had a really good team on the front end that put all the work together from a technical perspective."
Also present Thursday were N.C. State Rep. Pat McElraft and Sen. Norman Sanderson. Both were instrumental in securing the federal funding for the project and were happy to see the project get off to a good start.
"We've known the importance of this project has been here for years, and we are so blessed in Carteret County to have our marine scientists, who have all banded together with the Coastal Federation, to find the best environmentally friendly solution for the buffer or speed bump protecting this beautiful city of Morehead City," McElraft said. "We have been so blessed in the legislature to have saved so much rainy-day money that we were able to do some storm mitigation and resilience."
These thoughts were echoed by Sanderson, who implored town council to continue to be good stewards of the land for the benefit of future generations.
"I don't want 50 years from now somebody standing on this dock saying, 'Didn't there used to be an island out there?'" Sanderson said. "Morehead City, like a lot of places in North Carolina, has a big dependence on those who come to visit, so we have to preserve Sugarloaf Island. We have to keep it in good order. If we preserve it, generation after generation will continue to come to this area in eastern North Carolina."
With the $2 million in grants and federal funding secured, an estimated $6 million will still be needed to complete the entire project. The money is expected to come in increments as each phase moves forward.
