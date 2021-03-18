Pine Knoll Shores requests NCDOT lower speed limit along stretch of Highway 58 year-round

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents and visitors may see the speed limit reduced year-round along a section of Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores soon.
The board of commissioners met for its regular meeting March 17 in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar and unanimously agreed to request the N.C. Department of Transportation make the speed limit reduction along Highway 58.
The request would move the limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Highway 58 from the Pine Knoll Shores/Atlantic Beach town limits to Pine Knoll Boulevard year-round. The move comes after Atlantic Beach received NCDOT approval for a similar request for a segment of Highway 58 in its own town limits.
Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Johnson said in 2017, town officials identified several issues with visibility at crosswalks across Highway 58. At that time, they requested and received a seasonal speed limit change to coincide with what was in place in Atlantic Beach at the time.
“Carteret County is growing,” Chief Johnson said, “and with the reality of (Interstate) 42, I think we’re going to see the population skyrocket.”
NCDOT’s project to extend I-42 from Raleigh to Highway 70 near the Carteret/Craven County line is expected to result in booming growth for the coastal towns, including an influx of traffic.
Commissioner Clark Edwards voiced concern about the potential use of golf carts on the road if the speed limit were reduced. Chief Johnson said even if the speed limit were reduced, any carts on the roads would still have to meet the requirements for a low-speed vehicle.
The following also occurred at the March 17 meeting:
- The board unanimously approved a resolution in support of the Bogue Banks Public Library.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the board’s special meeting Feb. 11.
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss property acquisition. No action was taken after the closed session.
- During his manager’s report, Town Manager Brian Kramer informed the board there’s been steady progress on the phase two stormwater drainage project on the east end of town. The final steps will involve installing a drainage pump at the Crystal Coast Country Club’s golf course.
- Mr. Kramer also informed the board the N.C. Division of Coastal Management requires town officials to complete sand fencing installation on the dunes by Saturday, May 1 to avoid sea turtle nesting season.
- Mr. Kramer also informed the board a pedestrian planning work group has been formed per the board’s instructions. The group will discuss pedestrian infrastructure work that’s been completed and what the next steps will be.
- Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson informed the board she’s signed for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for damages from Hurricane Isaias. The funds are due to arrive by Wednesday, June 30.
- Town Clerk Charlie Rocci informed the board installation of a living shoreline on property behind town hall is scheduled to begin Monday, March 29.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
