BOGUE — After a brief closed session to discuss personnel, the Bogue Town Council approved a 4% raise for town Clerk Shawne Southard who has served part-time with the town nearly three years.
Members approved her raise during a review of a $172,100 draft budget for 2023-24. Her raise will take effect July 1, and the funds to cover the raise will be added to the proposed budget.
Southard currently makes an annual salary of $38,000.
The matter was discussed April 17 during the council meeting held in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
The board not only approved the raise but agreed to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 15 on the 2023-24 town budget. Of note in the budget is the $38,000 currently listed for staff salaries, with Southard being the only paid staff for the town. As well as serving as town clerk, she serves as budget officer, town planner and co-emergency manager along with Mayor Bobby O’Chat.
Southard said she was grateful for the vote of confidence by the council.
“I was very grateful. That was very kind of them,” she said April 18.
The budget also lists a $20,000 line item to install a new floor, paint and a new council table in town hall. Money for the work would come from funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
There is also $30,000 set aside for hurricane damage in the event of a major hurricane.
As for sources of revenue, the draft budget includes $36,000 in property taxes. The tax rate will remain at 5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The proposed 2023-24 budget compares to $267,970 for fiscal 2022-23. Southard said the reason for the decrease is there is no major paving planned for the town in 2023-24.
Other major sources of revenue expected in the new budget is $50,000 in utilities franchises, $22,000 in Powell Bill funds, used for street maintenance, and $18,375 in local sales tax, which is 5% higher than the current fiscal year.
The council must adopt its new budget by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
In other action:
The town approved hiring Carr, Riggs and & Ingram CPAs and Advisors of New Bern as the new firm to handle financial audits for the town. The cost will be $8,000.
Adopted two resolutions required by the state in order to spend funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The resolutions dealt with eligibility determination and allowable cost.
Agreed to consider new speed bumps on Forest Line Drive. Council members will first ride through the town to check out other speed bumps as well before making a final decision.
