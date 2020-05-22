PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials have begun the search for a new mayor to succeed the late Ken Jones.
The town board of commissioners met for a special meeting Thursday.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said Friday the board unanimously passed a resolution giving Mayor Pro Tem Clark Edwards mayoral authority and also unanimously issued a proclamation honoring Mr. Jones, who died unexpectedly May 14.
Acting Mayor Edwards appointed commissioners Bill Knecht and Alicia Durham as a mayoral search committee.
Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said in an official announcement Thursday the committee will determine the method in which interested parties may apply for the position of mayor.
“Information on that process will be sent out at a future date,” she said. “Interested candidates must meet the (County) Board of Elections standard requirements to appear on a Pine Knoll Shores local election ballot.”
BOE Director of Elections Caitlin Sabadish said in an email an individual seeking the position of mayor must reside within the municipal boundaries of the vacant jurisdiction and the office is doing more research on the issue.
The town search committee will make a recommendation to the full board at the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. While there won’t be public comment period at committee meetings, the meetings will be open to the public either in person at town hall or online via webinar.
