FRC East explores new tool in fight against aircraft corrosion

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — When it comes to military aircraft maintenance, corrosion is a fact of life. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft maintained at Fleet Readiness Center East operate in some of the planet’s most extreme conditions and demanding scenarios, resulting in the need for costly and time-consuming corrosion inspection and repair processes.
Now, a team at FRC East is examining new possibilities for quickly detecting corrosion and preventing its spread. The F-35 Lightning II program at FRC East recently hosted a demonstration of a tool that can help identify corrosion through many aircraft coatings — the Grey Gecko Real-Time Inspection Tool, or GRIT system.
“Corrosion is a recurring theme across all forms of aviation, resulting in huge cost and fleet availability impacts,” said Matt Crisp, FRC East site lead for the F-35 Joint Program Office, which organized the event. “Current detection methods for most aircraft involve visual inspection using traditional tools. These inspections are time consuming, sometimes require additional efforts like removing paint, and can be highly subjective based on inspector techniques, experience and attention to detail.”
A tool to help reliably identify corrosion through aircraft coatings could help facilitate faster, less objective inspections that reduce corrosion growth and associated costs and increase aircraft availability, Mr. Crisp explained.
“The idea is to produce clear, easily understandable pictures of damaged areas that can be immediately shared with leadership, maintainers, investigators and customers,” Ron Stearns, business development director at Grey Gecko said. “It’s designed to be used plane-side by traditional maintenance personnel, and to complement phased non-destructive inspection intervals.”
The tool uses a mid-wave infrared camera to visually penetrate the aircraft coatings and record images of the surface below. Grey Gecko estimates use of the GRIT for non-destructive inspection can reduce aircraft downtime caused by corrosion by up to 25% and reduce the inspection manpower requirement by more than 50% in some applications.
As part of the demonstration, a multidisciplinary group of engineers from aircraft lines across the depot and members of the Naval Air Systems Command Advanced Technology and Innovation Team, or ATI, had the opportunity to discuss the tool with its designers at Grey Gecko and get hands-on experience by testing the tool on various aircraft panels and the F-35 maintenance trainer airframe.
Mr. Crisp said the demonstration was scheduled to familiarize the group with the product’s manufacturer, evaluate the equipment and its capabilities and limitations and explore the potential for the tool’s use in depot and fleet environments.
Robert Kestler, lead engineer with the ATI team, said he has been working with Grey Gecko to provide technical support and guidance for development of the GRIT system in order to address sustainment requirements and needs at FRC East.
“There are applications where a device like the GRIT may be useful to the fleet,” Mr. Kestler said. “Corrosion is the top problem we see for sustaining our weapon systems; we spend billions of dollars on corrosion issues each year, and we are looking for tools and technologies to reduce its impact.”
Mr. Crisp said having the F-35 maintenance trainer airframe, which arrived at FRC East in March, helped make the GRIT demo a possibility.
“We as the F-35 depot team at Cherry Point hope to keep hosting and engaging in similar events to evaluate new technology and how we can integrate it into the fleet and depot environments to reduce time to repair, program sustainment costs, and increase the availability of aircraft in the fleet,” he said. “This is our first demo event using the newly acquired F-35 maintenance/test trainer airframe, but we have several others already scheduled and others in discussion for planning in the future. We are excited to have this asset at our disposal and what we can do with it to pour value back into the sustainment of the F-35 program.”
