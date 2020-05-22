MOREHEAD CITY – Traffic is backed up on Highway 70 eastbound near Ioanni's Grill due to a minor two-vehicle accident involving two trucks Friday afternoon.
Reports say the accident is in the process of being cleared as of about 12:45 p.m. Friday, but traffic is still moving slowly through the area.
