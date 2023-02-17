MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City appears to be in good financial health this year, according to Town Finance Director Jewel Lasater.
Lasater presented the town's cash and investments report to the mayor and council Tuesday, Feb. 14 during their regular public meeting.
The financial report shows the town's total cash and investment balance for January 2023 was $31,590,503.89, an increase of $277,302.06 from December 2022.
Interest received for the month of January was $81,453.12, bringing the total interest received for the fiscal year to date to $369,080.42.
The report also included a breakdown of the cash and investment balances and interest rates for the town's unrestricted and restricted funds.
The total balance for unrestricted funds was $31,344,607.44, while restricted funds totaled $245,896.45.
The report also included comparative balances for the same period in the prior year, which saw an increase of $1,165,295.35 in the town's total cash and investment balance from January 2022.
Overall, the report indicated a positive financial situation for the town, with an increase in cash and investments and a healthy interest rate.
Morehead City also released its January tax collection report Tuesday evening, showing the town levied $1,527,426.54 in taxes for the year 2022.
According to the report, the town collected a net $8,610,786.54 in taxes in the 2023 fiscal year to date.
The balance due on taxes stands at $571,580.42, while the percentage of tax collected to date is 93.36%.
In comparison to the previous year, the tax collection rate has slightly declined.
The report also highlights the collection of motor vehicle taxes by Carteret County.
The county collected a total of $209,587.60 in taxes for the fiscal year through Jan. 31, 2023, with a comparative amount of $195,549.89 for 2021.
The percentage of tax collected to date is 100.81%. The report notes that overpayments for January 2023 amounted to $16,006.38, while refunds requested totaled $13,454.73.
In other business, council members unanimously passed The Morehead City Plan 2032 with little fanfare.
The preliminary document is an extensive, multi-year guideline for future land use and development in Morehead City created to adhere to state law requirements concerning the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA).
All coastal municipalities in the state are required to provide a framework that will guide local government officials and private citizens in day-to-day and long-term land development decisions.
The town's current plan was last certified in 2007 and is in need of an update to stay in compliance.
In January, the town's planning board reviewed and recommended the town adopt the updated land use plan.
On Tuesday, consultant Jonathan Whitehurst of Kimley-Horn addressed the council with a general summary of the document's progress, as well as touching on the successful community engagement throughout the entire process.
"We're very pleased with the amount of participation we received from the community," Whitehurst said. "With almost 4,000 written comments and thousands upon thousands of individual data points, everyone's participation and time invested did not go unnoticed."
Now that the 2032 plan has passed preliminary approval, the next step is for the document to achieve state certification.
The multi-year plan will be reviewed for completeness by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management before coming back to the town council for a final adoption.
The document will then be certified by the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission.
The entire 197-page plan is available for view at https://engagekh.com/tmcp2032.
