CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported an additional eight cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
The new cases bring the county to a total 162 cases, 52 of which were considered active as of Tuesday afternoon.
The county has been updating its novel coronavirus dashboard weekdays by 4 p.m. on its website, carteretcountync.gov.
To date, 106 county residents have recovered from confirmed cases of the virus. Four individuals have died. There are four COVID-19-positive patients at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
In all, county health providers, including the County Health Department, have tested 3,142 individuals. Results have come back for 2,718 negative tests, two inconclusive and 260 pending.
Officials continue to stress frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings.
