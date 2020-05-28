BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will meet in an emergency special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss how high school graduations will be conducted in the county.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will take place via Zoom. The meeting can be viewed by the media and public at youtube.com/channel/UCVyrUgj9liv80Ofv0sevFvw.
The board is expected to take action.
