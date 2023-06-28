MOREHEAD CITY — Members of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) Commission’s advisory committees will discuss the N.C. Fisheries Reform Act management framework during a workshop Monday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
According to a news release from the state fisheries division, parent agency of the commission, the workshop is open to the public, but there will be no public participation opportunities. Members of the public who wish to attend do not need to purchase an aquarium ticket to gain entry. The workshop will not be livestreamed.
Members of the northern and southern regional advisory committees, and the finfish, habitat and water quality and shellfish/crustacean standing advisory committees will review and discuss their roles as advisers within the Fisheries Reform Act and procedural improvements for their meetings.
The full agenda is on the Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committee meetings webpage. No votes will be taken during this workshop.
The commission and the division, which enforces the commission’s rules, are responsible for managing marine and estuarine fisheries in North Carolina waters.
The 1997 Fisheries Reform Act requires the DMF to prepare fishery management plans for review and adoption by the commission. Current state-managed species or species groups are bay scallop, blue crab, eastern oyster, estuarine striped bass, hard clam, kingfish, red drum, river herring, shrimp, southern flounder, spotted sea trout and striped mullet, according to the division.
