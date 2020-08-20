BEAUFORT — Beginning this weekend,the Carteret County Public Library system will extend its modified service hours to include parking lot pick-up on Saturdays.
According to a Thursday news release, the county is in the process of completing the work needed for the library to offer in-person services in the safest manner for patrons. Until then, patrons may call or go online for modified services, which include:
- Registering for a library card.
- Extending checkouts.
- Online and digital resources questions.
- Parking lot pick-up service.
- Ordering books by mail.
- WiFi service locations.
The new hours for branch locations are as follows. Patrons should also note the new phone numbers for the branches:
- Beaufort branch (main library): Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 252-648-7725.
- Newport branch: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 252-648-7727.
- Western Carteret branch: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 252-648-7728.
- Bogue Banks branch: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 252-648-7726.
- Down East branch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 252-648-7729.
For more information on Carteret County libraries, including any additional changes to service, visit the website carteretcountypubliclibrary.org or follow the Carteret County Public Library Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.