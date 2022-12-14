MOREHEAD CITY — Jessica Scruggs of Newport was struggling to afford Christmas gifts for her children.
That all changed Wednesday thanks to The Salvation Army, which provided toys and other items to families in need of a helping hand for the holidays.
With tears in her eyes, she said, “It means everything. It means my kids get to have a Christmas this year. I am eternally grateful.”
Single mother Melissa Herndon of Cape Carteret, too, said she would not have been able to provide gifts for her child without the help of the nonprofit.
“It means a lot to me,” Herndon said as Salvation Army volunteers loaded her vehicle with gifts. “I’m a single mom and I’m very grateful for their help.”
They were among many families picking up items through a drive-thru line at the old Kmart building, where The Salvation Army set up a makeshift toy distribution warehouse. The families represented 95 children receiving gifts.
The youngsters receiving help were sponsored through a Salvation Army Angel Tree project, which involved people adopting angels from trees set up at Walmart in Morehead City. Each angel represented a child needing gifts.
Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, all Salvation Army angels received gifts, according to Salvation Army Capt. Jamie Goldfarb, coordinator of the angel tree project.
“That does it for this year except for any emergency cases, such as a house fire,” she said. “We want to thank the community for the toys and support.”
Volunteers and workers helping load toys and bikes into vehicles said the distribution helps make their season bright each year.
“It’s especially rewarding when you see smiles on the children’s faces,” Doug Wolfe, a member of the Morehead City Noon Rotary, said as he helped load vehicles. “When disaster strikes, The Salvation Army is always there. The Rotary has partnered with The Salvation Army for about 25 years.”
Volunteer Michelle Creed, too, said helping with the distribution was rewarding.
“It’s nice to know that families’ needs are met,” she said.
Part of the funds from The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign go toward providing toys and food for county families for Christmas, as well as the organization’s social services programs and operations throughout the year.
Major Aaron Goldfarb said volunteers are still needed to ring bells for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, especially at Walmart. Volunteers are needed to ring during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, excluding Sundays. They can sign up to ring for a few hours or several hours. The kettle drive will end at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
Those interested in volunteering to ring bells during the remainder of the Red Kettle Campaign can contact Major Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
