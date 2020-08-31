CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board Tuesday night will consider a request for a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to increase the allowed size of a building in the B-1 (general business) district from 25,000 to 35,000 square feet.
The request came from E.A. “Buddy” Guthrie, a former mayor of the town and owner of Sound Furniture and Appliance on Highway 24.
Town Administrator David Rief said Friday he could not say what property Mr. Guthrie might be seeking to build such a structure upon. A request for a UDO text amendment does not require that information. However, for comparison purposes, Mr. Rief noted that Neuse Sport Shop, on Highway 24 at its intersection with Masonic Avenue, is 25,000 square feet.
Another town zoning district, B-3 (planned business), already allows buildings up to 35,000 square feet, Mr. Rief said.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82948559402?pwd=K1djdnZJUFF6VGJpS2wrYlJLNFJTZz09. Those who want to participate with audio only should call 1-929-205-6099 and when prompted, enter the meeting ID 82948559402, followed by password 834221.
Mr. Guthrie is also involved in another item on the planning board agenda, a discussion of an updated commercial site plan proposal for a combination warehouse/retail building on Bell Street behind Sound Furniture and Appliance.
The planning board at its August meeting tabled a decision on whether to recommend town commissioners approve that site plan.
