MOREHEAD CITY — A Morehead City resident, who is an attorney and U.S. Marine officer, is the author of legislation that would require North Carolina university and two-year community college students to complete a course on America’s government and founding documents.
Jameson Broggi said he wrote the bill, which has already passed the House and is making its way through Senate committees, because of his concern over the lack of knowledge displayed by college graduates regarding America’s founding documents, such as the U.S. Constitution.
“We see that college graduates know very little about American government and America’s founding principles,” he said during a telephone interview April 26. “On their own, not one single public university or college in the UNC system requires American government to graduate.”
Broggi, a first lieutenant stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, emphasized that he is working on passage of the bill as a “private citizen” and his effort is not related to his career in the Marine Corps. He further said he is not a lobbyist or funded by any groups.
“I have been taking vacation days to work on this,” he said of the legislation, which is named The REACH Act, which stands for Reclaiming College Education on America’s Constitutional Heritage Act.
The 29-year-old wrote similar legislation that was signed into law in South Carolina in 2021.
NC House Bill 96, which passed the House by a 69-47 vote on March 22, would require students to take a three credit-hour course covering America’s founding and history. The course would require reading of the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Emancipation Proclamation, at least five essays from the Federalist Papers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail and the Gettysburg Address.
The bill, also known as SB 114, was referred to the Senate on March 23, and is in committee. Broggi pointed out that all four co-chairs of the House and Senate Higher Education committees are signed on as sponsors for the bill. House Rep. Celeste Cairnes, R-Carteret and Craven counties, also signed as a sponsor for HB 96 and voted in favor of the legislation. She could not be reached for comment.
Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Carteret, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Washington, is signed on as a Senate primary sponsor. He could not be reached for comment by the time of this post.
The young attorney said he did not see the legislation as partisan but a way to instill the basic principles of America’s government and founding documents.
“I love our country and am grateful for the freedoms we have here in America, but to continue to be free, we have to pass on to the next generation the principles that make us free,” he said. “We must not take our freedoms for granted. I hope that students taking the class will learn America’s founding principles and learn what it takes to remain free.”
More than 600 UNC Chapel Hill professors signed a public letter April 25 opposing the legislation. The 673 professors signed the letter decrying the course and another bill that seeks to end academic tenure, claiming it is an infringement on the university’s “academic freedom.”
The professors further claim HB 96 “violates core principles of academic freedom” and “substitutes ideological force-feeding for the intellectual expertise of faculty.”
The letter continues, “Our leaders continue to disregard campus autonomy, attack the expertise and independence of world-class faculty, and seek to force students’ educations into pre-approved ideological containers. We must protect the principles of academic freedom and shared governance which have long made UNC a leader in public education.”
Broggi said he’s disappointed by the professors’ statement.
“I think it’s a shame that professors are opposing a class on the Constitution and founding documents that make us free and set standards for equality in our country,” he said.
He added that eight other states already require colleges to offer a similar course in American government. They include South Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, Georgia, Utah, Arkansas and Missouri.
Broggi, originally from Beaufort, S.C., received his law degree from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia in 2020. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2020 and graduated from officer candidate school and has been on active duty since 2021.
“I knew for many years I wanted to go to law school and join the Marine Corps, so I combined them both,” he said.
His wife, Marilyn, is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in mass communications at the University of Georgia.
