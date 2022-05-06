The Atlantic Beach council is scheduled to meet for its regular work session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the town meeting room at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. The work session is open to the public; participants may also join online with a link to be posted on the town website www.atlanticbeach-nc.com.
