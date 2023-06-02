MOREHEAD CITY – One of Carteret County’s most popular fast-food restaurants, Chick-fil-A, located in Governor’s Shopping Center on Highway 70, will be closed this summer for major renovations.
While the chicken sandwich and waffle fry lovers will have to wait for the county’s only Chick-fil-A to reopen, franchise owners have great expectations for the restaurant’s future.
The biggest difference according to owners Patrick and Laura Conneely will be in answer to the restaurant's historic business model which was focused on in-dining customers, as renovation plans gear toward improved serving outside.
COVID-19 changed the way businesses interact with customers so drastically that 70% of Chick-fil-A’s business comes from the drive-thru, while only 7% of it is held inside. The other 14% comes from mobile ordering and catering. The renovations in progress will favor the business occurring outside to make Chick-fil-A drive-thru interactions more convenient for both customers and servers.
“COVID changed the business so much,” Patrick noted, “because the whole building was built to conduct business inside. Everything was engineered from the kitchen to the setup to serve people inside. So, the redesign that we’re doing is mandatory, but it will be better for both our customers and our team.”
The renovations include a complete kitchen makeover to make serving quicker for both the team and waiting customers, and a two-lane drive thru which will wrap all the way around to food pickup for more guest-to-server interaction. Other improvements include an automated sliding door instead of a drive-thru window.
“Instead of assembling a meal and handing it out the window, the team will be able to walk out the door to see guests,” Patrick explained.
“All of the steps and seconds make a difference,” Laura said. “These renovations will allow our team to serve twice as fast, as well as get at least 50% capacity back in here.”
“We’re going to gain about 800 square feet of kitchen space. The renovations are part of the franchise agreement that we have, but we’re doing it right now because of a couple things,” Patrick noted. “One is that our team can work seasonally, so over the next 90 days, they’ll be able to go plug in at some other places. And local businesses have been amazing.”
While the renovations are mandatory, the Conneelys intentionally chose to close the restaurant over the summer to be able to employ their team members elsewhere.
“We’ve had all sorts of businesses reach out and say that they’d love to have our team work for them this summer," Laura added. "We had a whole list of interested businesses, and we were adding people to them all the time. We’ve placed our people all over.”
Local businesses like Friendly Market, Mayland Estates, Dunes Club, Pearl Bay Club, town of Morehead City, and more have reached out to the Conneelys, requesting to employ their team this summer while renovations take place.
Some team members plan to come back for the reopening. In addition to returning members, the Conneelys expect to hire 30 people in July and August to get ready for the reopening.
Another reason the Conneelys have chosen renovations this summer was due to Chick-fil-A’s construction crew who have already performed 50 renovations nationwide similar to the one being made here.
“The crew came to me and said they have a six-month window in which they could do us now, or in a year and a half,” Patrick explained. “So, it’s probably earlier than we would have done it, but timing-wise, it worked out great. We could’ve done it in the spring, but it would’ve been really messy for our team members.”
The renovations nationwide will serve as a reinvestment for Chick-fil-A.
“Chick-fil-A owns this land and building. I just lease the building," said Patrick. "So this project is about a $1.8 million reinvestment. They just did Jacksonville, and plan to do New Bern in February of next year. Chick-fil-A is reinvesting in its assets, because it’s time, but also because it’s how you continue to grow your business. You can’t grow without reinvesting.”
Chick-fil-A’s closing brought a frenzy of customers to the store all day long.
“It was bananas. We are up 100% all day long. Everyone came to get their last bite of Chick-fil-A,” Patrick noted.
“And we saw multiple people more than once, too. We were really careful about what we posted on social media about closing. We really only posted about it once, on May 12, but by yesterday (May 31), everybody knew,” Laura added. “People were buying nugget trays to freeze, and someone even came in to get sandwiches to freeze.”
The Conneelys have been working with Chick-fil-A now for 14 years. They love their customers, their team and their ability to serve the community of Morehead City. They already look forward to their reopening to be able to better serve the community.
“Our guests are one of my favorite parts of this,” Laura commented. “There have been amazing relationships we’ve made with them. We had a sweeter, older couple who were one of the first people at the hospital when we had our daughter. They came from Harkers Island every day to eat with us. And when we reopened the dining room from COVID, this other couple that had eaten with us every Monday came walking in the door that Monday we opened again, and I literally cried. That was a really sweet moment. You forget how relational this all is, because the guests make this what it is.”
