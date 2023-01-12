BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a request Jan. 10 to award $2.1 million in bids to replace or repair heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment at four county schools.
The board met in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Members approved the request as part of their consent agenda, which includes items that do not require discussion. Now that the school board has approved the bids, the request will be forwarded to the county commissioners for final approval to allocate capital funds.
With no discussion, the board awarded bids to Crystal Coast Mechanical to replace one chiller each at Morehead City Middle School and White Oak Elementary School. The cost to install a new 215-ton chiller at MCMS is $518,000. The price to install a 250-ton chiller at WOES is $489,500. Both will serve as backups to the current chillers at the schools.
The board also awarded a $1,035,500 contract to Crystal Coast Mechanical to replace four roof top units at Croatan High School.
In addition, the board approved allocating $112,368 to replace condenser coils on a chiller at Beaufort Elementary School, based on an estimate from Johnson Controls. According to the proposal, the replacement will extend the life of the chiller by four to five years.
The board, under its consent agenda, also requested $500,000 in county operating funds being held in contingency. County commissioners held the funds in contingency when they voted on their 2022-23 budget, dependent on the final outcome of state-mandated benefit increases for school employees.
The state benefit increases for school employees consist of a 4% increase for certified employees and a $15 per hour minimum for hourly employees. Also, the state’s retirement rate for school employees went from 22.89% to 24.5% and the health insurance rate increased from $7,019 to $7,397 per employee. The school system administration is asking the county to release those funds to cover the increases.
Under another consent agenda item, the board approved improvement plans for county public schools designated as Title 1 or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) Schools. Federal, state and local policy requires that the local Board of Education approve all school improvement plans for Title 1 and TSI schools.
Title 1 designation is based on schools enrolling at least 40% of students from low-income families. Those county schools are Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Designation of TSI Schools is based on schools in North Carolina that have a student group that is underperforming. The underperforming student group in all identified county schools is students with disabilities. County public schools identified as TSI Schools are Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Newport Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Broad Creek Middle, Morehead City Middle and Newport Middle schools.
In other action, the board:
Approved a $2.49 million budget revision to allocate funds received from the state and special revenue, including $513,324 for school resource officers contract services and the donation of $78,000 from the Big Rock Foundation for playground equipment at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
Proclaimed January as National School Board Appreciation Month.
Approved numerous policy revisions on second reading. The policies come from the N.C. School Boards Association Fall 2022 update packet and mirror modifications in State Board of Education policy, changes in federal and state legislation and precedents established by case law. Some of these policies include code of ethics for school board members, online instruction, student promotion and accountability, immunization and health requirements for school admission and concussion and head injury.
Heard first reading of several policy revisions based on the School Boards Association’s Fall 2022 update packet. Some of the revised policies for first read are student insurance program, child abuse and related threats to child safety, student behavior policies, attendance and administering medicines to students.
Heard updates on school capital and bond projects.
Received comments from superintendent and board members.
Other agenda items approved under the board’s consent agenda included:
A Memorandum of Understanding with Addendum between Carteret County Public Schools NC Pre-K and Coastal Community Action Inc.
Personnel matters.
Student transfers.
