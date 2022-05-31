The Salvation Army of Carteret County will host two food distributions in the Down East area during June.
Food boxes will be distributed at the following locations:
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1163 Marshallberg Road, Marshallberg, 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14.
Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 28.
Heads of households are asked to bring a valid photo ID.
