salvation army

The Salvation Army of Carteret County will host two food distributions in the Down East area during June.

Food boxes will be distributed at the following locations:

  • Trinity United Methodist Church, 1163 Marshallberg Road, Marshallberg, 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14.

  • Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 28.

Heads of households are asked to bring a valid photo ID.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.