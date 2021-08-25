Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County approach 400 Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 55 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday, with the number active cases approaching 400.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 394 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon, up by 38 since Tuesday. The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 6,403 confirmed cases since March 2020, with 5,947 recovered and 62 individual dead.
The county reported its 61st and 62nd deaths Monday and Tuesday of this week, respectively.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City are beginning to decline somewhat after reaching a pandemic high of 24 Friday. The hospital reported 17 hospitalizations Wednesday afternoon, with three of those patients fully vaccinated and the remaining 14 patients not fully vaccinated.
The county’s test positivity rate increased slightly Wednesday, as well, going from 12.7% Tuesday to 12.8%. The positivity rate is the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted. The state, which has a 13.5% positivity rate as of Wednesday, has set a goal of 5% positivity throughout the pandemic.
The county’s vaccination rates remain unchanged from Tuesday, according to data shared by the health department as part of its revamped daily COVID-19 update. As of Wednesday, 52% of the population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 48% of Carteret County residents are fully vaccinated.
According to a case map of the county, the highest concentration of active cases is in Newport with 130, followed by Morehead City with 95 and Beaufort with 55.
To make an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccine, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov to search for other vaccine providers in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.