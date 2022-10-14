MOREHEAD CITY — Members of the Webb Foundation joined together Oct. 10 to visit West Carteret High School, the Morehead City Police Department and Morehead City Fire Department to present $3,000 checks to recognize the school’s and departments’ employees of the year.
Attending the presentations were three generations of the Webb family, representing the longstanding tradition of giving for the Webb Foundation.
The group presented a $3,000 monetary award to West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Staci Kyle, a chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS. Receiving the award for Kyle, who was away for educator training, were her parents, Steve and Ruth Kyle.
The Webb Foundation also presented funds to the Morehead City Fire Department and Police Department to present to their employees of the year once they are named.
Members of the foundation said this is an effort to honor and practically bless community leaders for making a difference.
“We always want to give back to the community, and we felt that this was a way to honor those who serve our community well,” Everett A. Webb III, Webb Foundation board member, said.
Those attending the presentation on behalf of the Webb Foundation were Arnie Webb, his son Everett Webb III and his grandson Rett Webb. Also present were Brower Moffitt and his son Beau Moffitt.
