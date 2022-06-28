BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved security improvements Tuesday, including new front door monitoring systems for all schools and two brick walls at Newport Elementary School.
The board met in special session in the school system’s Central Services building off Safrit Drive and acted after hearing presentations by Mike McKay, chief technology officer, and system Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson.
It’s part of a multi-year improvement project that began long before the most recent school massacre, when a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers in late May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Mr. McKay told the board the new front door monitors will afford the school’s main office a 180-dgree view so staff will be able to see more clearly who is wanting to be let into the buildings.
In addition, the staff in the office will be able to see if the door is propped open, and if that happens, a message will go to the principal’s office.
There’s also an improved intercom system in the schools.
County schools for years have had buzz-in systems, and cameras have provided a view of who is outside the front door. However, Mr. McKay told the board many of the monitors have been damaged by continuous sunshine over the years, and the new technology for video is much improved over the technology in the existing systems.
The improvements will be in place before schools reopen after the summer break.
But school system officials aren’t stopping there. They are seeking bids to expand the monitoring system to all exterior doors in a second phase of the project.
Mr. McKay said he will present bids for approval during the board’s August meeting.
Once all doors are monitored, he said, teachers and staff will use their IDs to gain access to the buildings.
This next step, he said, is key, because the monitors will show if any door in any school building is open, perhaps propped, and it will be quickly closed by staff.
The front door monitor system, as well as the monitoring system for the other doors in phase 2 of the project, will be paid for with money left over from a $42 million bond referendum county voters passed in November 2020.
Dr. Jackson said the two brick walls at Newport Elementary School – one in the front and one in the back – will address the fact that it’s easy to gain access to the buildings. Both will be almost seven feet tall and should be completed before school reopens.
Initially, he said, the plan was to put in temporary chain link fences because there wasn’t time to seek and approve bids for permanent structures before the new school year begins.
But school system attorney Neil Whitford advised staff to use a state provision for faster action in emergency situations, such as security problems.
That provision streamlines the process, so the board was able to approve construction of the brick wall with a bid from Waters Contracting Company in Bogue.
Dr. Jackson said the system has used the company for other projects and has been very satisfied with the work.
The company has estimated the cost of the two walls at $302,000, he added.
As a result, the school will have two “attractive brick walls” instead of temporary chain link fences that would cost taxpayers money and provide less security.
The board’s votes Tuesday came eight days after Carteret County commissioners approved a 2022-23 budget that fully funds three new school resource officers – in Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary and Atlantic Elementary – which are all outside municipalities.
Additionally, the approved county budget provides matching funds for four SROs in elementary schools in three municipalities, two in Beaufort, one in Morehead City and one in Newport. The county also plans to seek matching funds from the state.
The in-town schools to get full-time SROs are Newport Elementary, which now shares one with Newport Middle School; Beaufort Elementary, which shares one with Beaufort Middle School; The Tiller School, which is a charter school; and Morehead City Elementary.
Dr. Jackson thanked county commissioners for funding the SROs.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
