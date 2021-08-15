Planning board to meet Monday
The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
Planners set special meeting
The Cape Carteret Planning Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall off Dolphin Street to discuss the draft Unified Development Ordinance for the town.
The meeting is open to the public.
Bogue Town Council to meet Monday
The Bogue Town Council will meet for its regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Monday in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The only action items on the agenda are a discussion about where to place Christmas lights this year and adoption of a budget amendment to accept funds from the federal American Recovery Plan Act.
Beaufort to hold public input meeting
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to gather public input on the search for a new town manager.
Those looking to give input on what they would like to see in a manager can join the virtual meeting via Zoom. A link should be provided on the town website.
Town manager John Day is set to retire in December.
As part of the meeting, town leaders are asking the public to provide feedback on characteristics they would like to see in the next manager and priorities.
“Qualities identified by the community will help form the profile for the ideal candidate,” the town said in its meeting announcement. “In addition to this public meeting, there will be input opportunities for Town key staff.”
BOE set to meet Tuesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will consider early voting plans when it convenes Tuesday morning for its regular meeting.
The board meets in-person at 9 a.m. at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
Items on the agenda include approval of one-stop early voting plans for the November municipal elections, temporary precinct merges, approval of judges and chief judges for precincts, a director’s report and approval of previous meeting minutes.
The meeting is open to the public.
Planners cancel meeting
The August meeting of the Beaufort Planning Board, which had been set for Monday, has been canceled due to a lack of business.
The next regular meeting of the board is Monday, Sept. 20.
County commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will convene Monday at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration building at 302 Court House Square in Beaufort for its regular monthly meeting.
An agenda for the meeting is available online at carteretcountync.gov/agendacenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.