MOREHEAD CITY - In an effort to make boating safer on the Crystal Coast, a nonprofit organization is offering a free day of hands-on training to all commercial fishermen.
Representatives from the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will host a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor class Friday, Jan. 13 at the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries building in Morehead City.
The course runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes hands-on training, instructional videos and live drills.
Participants will be asked to respond as if an actual emergency is occurring. All individuals will deploy and use emergency equipment, test alarm and detection systems and practice donning protective clothing and immersion suits.
The class will also touch on topics such as flooding and damage control, dewatering pumps, abandon ship procedures, helicopter rescue and life raft usage.
AMSEA Training Coordinator Ashley Green explained the workshop meets the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels.
"The content is good for commercial fishing mariners or anybody who's out on the water," Green said. "It could be applied to really any vessel. The training covers things that are vital in case of an emergency, like working a mayday call, man overboard, firefighting and cold-water survival skills."
The course is free to anyone in the seafood industry through funding from N.C. Sea Grant, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the U.S. Coast Guard and personal donations from AMSEA members.
Everyone who completes the training will be issued a Drill Conductor Card as proof of compliance with Coast Guard training requirements.
Those who are not commercial fishermen but would still like to attend will be charged $225 for the instruction.
AMSEA has trained more than 200,000 people and 1,600 instructors across the country since 1985, according to its website.
A course outline and registration are available online at www.amsea.org or by calling 907-747-3287.
