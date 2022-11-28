EMERALD ISLE — Thousands of people from all over eastern North Carolina and beyond lined both sides of Highway 58 Saturday for the annual Emerald Isle Christmas Parade.
Children screamed for candy and were rewarded as floats, fire trucks and vehicles carrying dignitaries rolled by for about two hours after the 2 p.m. start. Dancers danced, the Croatan High School Band played, the always fun Shriners roared around on their crazy vehicles, the town’s run club did a little trotting, and of course, Santa Claus finally arrived at the end.
“The 2022 Emerald Isle Christmas Parade was simply amazing and kicked off the holiday season in style,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said. He thanked the Emerald Isle Business Association – which puts on the parade along with town – and town staff, including Parks and Recreation Department Director Candace Dooley “for coordinating such a smooth event.”
Zapp said the hundreds of parade participants and those who volunteered to help town staff “made the parade so successful.” And of course, he said “perfect weather helped draw a fantastic crowd.”
The temperature was in the mid-60s, and the skies were that perfect fall hue of Eastern Carolina blue.
People began arriving for the parade long before the start and spent their time eating food from local restaurants, playing with leashed dogs and visiting friends and relatives on the Thanksgiving weekend.
Parking was along both sides of the highway, and many watched from the tailgates of pickup trucks or from golf carts. There were no reports of problems.
Prizes are awarded for the best floats in the commercial and noncommercial divisions.
In the non-commercial category, Snow Day at the Beach by the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol took first place, followed by Misplaced Mutts and the Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club’s Giving Tree.
In the commercial division, first place went to Ryerson Unlimited of Bogue, followed by Emerald Isle Dance Studio and Emerald Isle Realty.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
