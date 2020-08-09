Teachers to report Tuesday as officials ask parents to finalize attendance plans

BEAUFORT — As teachers prepare to report to classrooms Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is appealing to parents to let schools know what their attendance plans are for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We still have more than 1,000 students we have not been able to get in contact with. We encourage parents and guardians to please contact their schools so we can know what their plans are,” Dr. Jackson said during the Tuesday Carteret County Board of Education meeting.
During a follow-up conversation Wednesday with the News-Times, Dr. Jackson said of the more than 8,000 students anticipated to attend the county school system, staff had not heard from the parents of 1,064 students.
“Schools are trying to call and reach out to these families,” Dr. Jackson said.
The school system will open Monday, Aug. 17 with a hybrid plan that involves pupils attending two days a week, with remote learning three days a week due to coronavirus pandemic precautions. Families also have the option to request total remote learning.
Despite the many challenges that have come with the opening plan, teachers who were getting a head start on taking school supplies into classrooms Thursday at Morehead City Primary School said it was time to get back to work.
First grade teacher Lanie Lawrence and her family were unloading a U-Haul van full of supplies in front of the school.
“I’m moving from Onslow County, where I taught. I felt like it was as good a time as any for a change. I’m from Carteret County and wanted to teach in Carteret County,” Ms. Lawrence said.
Second grade teacher Tersia Cronk was also hauling supplies into the building Thursday.
“It’s going to be different this year. I’m just ready for everything to be normal again,” Ms. Cronk said.
Teachers entering the building had to first get temperature checks by school nurse Susan Wainwright before they could enter.
“This will be the new normal,” Ms. Wainwright said.
Although there are obstacles to work through, Dr. Jackson said he was looking forward to getting teachers back in classrooms.
“I’m so excited for teachers to return next week,” he said. “A school comes alive when teachers return to classrooms.”
He further said, “We’re doing a lot of work with training and ask the public and parents to be patient with us. We appreciate any grace and patience at this time.”
He added that with all of the staffing challenges, there would be a need for more substitute teachers this year.
“This is an opportunity for those interested in doing substitute teaching,” Dr. Jackson.
While many teachers are preparing to teach in classrooms and remotely, some who identified themselves during an earlier school survey as high risk will only teach remotely. The count on how many teachers are doing only remote teaching was not available by presstime.
County BOE members, during their Tuesday meeting, also appealed to the public to have patience as school administrators and staff work through the many challenges sure to come with the new scheduling.
“Let’s all have a lot of grace,” Clark Jenkins said.
Board Chairperson John McLean agreed.
“We are going to do the absolute best job we can for our students and our staff,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.