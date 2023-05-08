MOREHEAD CITY – Mary Warstler, a mother who lost her son to a fentanyl addiction, organized and hosted a community event, The Walk for Fentanyl Awareness, on May 6 with the hope of raising awareness on addiction and fighting for a solution for other addicted individuals within the community.
Warstler’s son, Daniel Camilo, 37, died Dec. 22 from endocarditis, an infection of the heart due to addiction, leaving behind his 8-year-old daughter, Brionna. Warstler was later able to gain custody of Brionna. Brionna was a brave participant in the walk as well, wearing a T-shirt exclaiming “Fight Like A Daughter.”
Community and victims of loss alike attended the walk in support of Warstler, her son’s daughter Brionna and the fight against fentanyl. The event was held at West Carteret High School.
Warstler opened the event by sharing her story and the subsequent mission for the walk. She invited 12 other moms to join her at the front of the crowd to bring awareness to their losses and spoke out against fentanyl and other silent addictions.
“God has given me this purpose, to fight against addiction and help families who have gone through the same thing I have,” Warstler said.
Barbara Walsh, founder for “North Carolina Fentanyl Victims Network” and volunteer Ellena Hale attended the walk, as well as Patricia Drewes and Nancy Ellington, founders for “Forgotten Victims of North Carolina.”
Sheriff Asa Buck was invited to speak and shared his thanks for the community’s involvement in the fight.
“There are no safe drugs,” Buck said. “And it takes everybody to help make a difference. I speak once a month at the Peer Recovery Center for those graduating rehab, but the problem doesn’t always stop there. I know an individual who thanked me for supporting him by speaking at his graduation, only for his addiction to kill him a few months later. So, I thank everybody here for doing what you can, because it takes everybody to help make change. We all must continue to bring awareness to this issue and work towards solutions.”
In a previous discussion, Sheriff Asa Buck explained that 31 people died of drug overdose in 2022 in Carteret County, with another seven falling victim to the drug so far this year.
Buck described his experience in seeing the devastating results of drug overdoses, especially those laced with fentanyl, and explained that more than 100 people in Carteret County have died of drug overdose in the last three years, a majority of those fentanyl related. Buck and Police Chief Bryan Dixon praised Warstler for turning her pain into something positive and inspiring.
“We’re all here because Mary did something,” Dixon said.
Opioid Coordinator Lee Stiles, founder of From the Pit to the Palace and formerly addicted, advocated for long-term solutions within the community to inspire change for those addicted.
“It’s going to take prevention, rehabilitation and support. We cannot incarcerate people out of the problem of addiction,” Stiles explains. “I’m an advocate for their lives. Every life is worth it. Every life matters. If we’re going to fight against this problem, we need a facility right here in this county.”
Dr. Randall Williams, director of Carteret County Health and Human Services briefly spoke on the importance of educating children on drug awareness and showed his support to Warstler by gifting her roses from his mother’s garden.
In a previous discussion, Williams stated that “county leaders, health officials, first responders and law enforcement are committed to working with our schools to provide resources and information that can be shared with parents and students to keep them safe.” He mentioned that going forward through children’s curriculums, health officials and law enforcement will be talking to students about the added danger that fentanyl brings to drug use.
With help from Warstler and her cause, Carteret County is coordinating a substance misuse education campaign with emphasis on fentanyl and addiction. Fentanyl is a lethal opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic and anesthetic. Health officials say it is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
Participants walked from the high school, crossed Country Club Road and continued over the 2-mile stretch of the Morehead City walking trail to the Peer Recovery Center, where booths were set up to help educate on addiction and discuss help that is available. Participants showed their support by not only walking, but holding banners, posters and wearing shirts that promoted “Raise Awareness, End the Stigma.”
For those needing support with a substance use disorder, it’s vital to get help as soon as possible. Countywide and regional resources are available at http://www.carteretcountync.gov/836/Health-Department.
