NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative was recently approved for a $28 million loan by Rural Utilities Services to add two new distribution substations and provide upgrades to lines and systems.
CCEC plans to do the following projects:
Build two new distribution substations, an Ocean substation on Highway 24 and a new Otway substation on Harkers Island Road.
Upgrade 11 substations for additional capacity.
Provide service to 3,115 new members.
Upgrade and improve more than 132 miles of line.
“This funding will help the cooperative to invest in changes that will make our energy more efficient and more reliable,” CCEC Communications Director Melissa Glenn said. “These investments will benefit cooperative members for many years to come.”
The Rural Utilities Services is a division of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Electric Loan Program (ELP_.
The loan covers a four-year work period identified in the co-op's Construction Work Plan for years 2022-26. CCEC will draw down loan funds at treasury rates after work plan projects are completed.
CCEC was one of seven North Carolina electric cooperatives and utilities identified to receive a total of $235 million to expand and modernize the rural electric grid. The USDA is investing a total of $2.7 billion in 64 projects through the ELP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.