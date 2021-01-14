County reports uptick in active cases, hospitalizations Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations in Carteret County rose slightly Thursday, the same day the county announced it was following a state move to expand eligibility for the vaccine.
The County Health Department reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with active cases rising from 283 Wednesday to 299.
Since spring 2020, the county has recorded 3,430 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, along with 32 deaths, the most recent of which was reported Wednesday.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City ticked up from 14 reported Wednesday to 17 as of Thursday afternoon.
In tandem with the state, Carteret County will begin taking vaccination appointments for those ages 65 and older Friday, incorporating a new group of potential recipients into the phased vaccine rollout. All those seeking appointments will be added to a waitlist and won’t secure an appointment until vaccine allotment is available.
In a release Thursday, county officials said more than 4,000 residents are on the waitlist for the vaccine, which was previously only being offered to those 75 years or older, long-term care facility residents and staff and frontline health care workers.
To request to be placed on the county’s waiting list, visit carteretcountync.gov/Vaccineor call 252-728-8550, option 2.
