CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night will discuss and could act on a major, long-discussed idea to accept public dedication and maintenance responsibility for a little over a quarter mile of currently private portions of Sherwood Avenue.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall, which is on Sherwood Avenue, which runs through the Marsh Harbour development, governed by a homeowners’ association.
Town Manager David Rief, in a memo to the town board of commissioners for the meeting Tuesday night, said that since the planning process for the private Marsh Harbor development began, it’s been accepted that the portion of Sherwood Avenue that was not already a part of the town street system should at some point be turned over to the town or to the N.C. Department of Transportation as a state road.
The other roads in Marsh Harbour, which for the most branch off Sherwood, were always intended to be private streets to be owned and maintained by either the developer or the HOA once fully established, Rief added. “This understanding was reflected on each of the plats for the subdivision. Roads other than Sherwood Ave are identified as “private” while Sherwood Avenue is identified as “public.” Subsequently, all of the roads in Marsh Harbour have been turned over to the HOA with the exception of Sherwood Avenue.
Rief said that in 2022, the town was approached with the idea of the Marsh Harbour neighborhood installing gates on either end of Sherwood Avenue and on Little Bay Drive. But, he wrote in the memo, since Sherwood Avenue was identified as a public street, it was determined that a gate could not be installed on it unless the town was willing to relinquish its right of acceptance of the street.
“When the idea of a gate and the status of the road (dedicated to public use, but not yet accepted by the town) was discussed with some of the commissioners, it became clear that relinquishing the right of acceptance was unlikely,” Rief said. “Instead, questions were raised about accepting dedication of the road.
Sherwood Avenue not only is home to the town hall on its western end, but also to the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department and town property – anticipated to become a recreation facility on the eastern end.
“Accepting dedication of the middle portion of Sherwood Avenue would result in a single town street from one end to the other,” Rief states in the memo. “It would allow the town to make improvements within the right-of-way for the betterment of both the residents of Marsh Harbour as well as the town as a whole.
“Safety improvements can be made at the existing intersections as well as better pedestrian access to nearby facilities. Because access on Sherwood Avenue has not been restricted, it is not anticipated that much additional traffic will be generated from this change.”
“In addition to giving the Town the opportunity to make improvements to the road, acceptance would also alleviate the developers and residents of Marsh Harbour of the ongoing maintenance costs for the road,” Rief continued in the memo. “That responsibility and cost would shift to the town. However, the Town would be able to receive state- provided Powell Bill (gas tax) funds to help offset the costs of the maintenance of the road.”
The manager said the portion of Sherwood Avenue at issue appears to be in relatively good condition with some repair needed at a stream crossing.
“It appears to have held up fairly well and is believed to have been installed in a sufficient manner. Ultimately, the question is whether the town is interested in acceptance of the middle portion of Sherwood Avenue at present. If not, at a later date, and if not at a later date, is the town willing to release its right of acceptance so that the residents can once again pursue the installation of gates if they so choose?”
If the board decides to accept the street as public, Rief recommends a number of improvements, including:
- Installation of a sidewalk and pedestrian bridge between Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Installation of lighted crosswalks at Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Removal of stop signs on Sherwood Avenue at Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Removal of black and yellow speed hump on Sherwood Avenue near neighborhood sign.
- Improvement of the portion of Sherwood Avenue at a stream crossing.
- Installation of sidewalk between Marsh Island Drive and Old Highway 58.
- Installation of a lighted crosswalk at 135 Sherwood Avenue for interconnectivity to county-operated Western Park of Old Highway 58.
- Installation of a sidewalk from Little Bay Drive to Cedar Point Boulevard.
- Reconfiguration of the landscape island in front of the town hall to improve road alignment.
- Removal of asphalt speed humps with subsequent resurfacing of Sherwood Avenue.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss and could act on acceptance of Shoreline Drive, Sand Lot Curve, Sun Burst Circle, Beach Haven Cove, Shady Path, and Casey Court in the Crystal Shores residential subdivision at the intersection of Highway 58 and Shoreline Drive.
