MOREHEAD CITY — Anyone who has passed the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences building on Arendell Street in Morehead City will certainly have noticed a flurry of activity surrounding the three-story front wall that extends out toward the street.
Hilllsboro artist Max Dowdle and about 40 volunteers have been hard at work transforming the brick wall into a three-story work of art as part of the institute's 75th anniversary.
The brainchild of Libby O'Malley, the institute's development director, the mural is being designed to bring attention to both the historical and current research being done at UNC-Chapel Hill's Carteret County campus.
Originally planned for painting last year, the mural was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. O'Malley explained.
"We put out a national call for entries," Ms. O'Malley explained, "and we received 25 from across the country which were then pared down to five finalists.” From the very beginning Ms. O’Malley noted that Mr. Dowdle’s entry stood out.
"I was exhausted looking at all the entries, but the one Max provided caught my attention immediately," Ms. O'Malley said. "When I sent the entries to Rick (the institute's director Dr. Rick Luettich), I held my breath because I didn't want to influence his decision. But he too quickly gravitated to the same proposal," she added.
Since the mural was selected, it has undergone a variety of tweaks, as both Mr. Dowdle and Ms. O'Malley noted, but for the most part, it remains much as it was first proposed.
A classically trained artist, Mr. Dowdle completed his undergraduate degree at the College of Charleston, then attended and taught art “in the classical vein” at Charles H. Cecil Studios in Florence, Italy. He then returned to North Carolina to set up shop. Despite his years of focus on portraiture, he noted that he much prefers sculpting and large murals such as the one at IMS.
The artist describes the new mural as a celebration of the intersection between the work of the Institute of Marine Sciences and the local environment and community.
When completed, the mural will depict features from Carteret County, such as the Cape Lookout Lighthouse. At the suggestion and input of UNC students, the mural includes local flora and fauna, with many currently being studied at the Institute. Even now as the mural is nearing completion, staff and students continue to offer suggestions about what could be included.
Over 40 volunteers consisting of IMS Students, staff and interested individuals from the community have also been involved in the execution of the design. The volunteers expressed their excitement for the mural as well as their desire to be involved with what they believe will be a part of Morehead City’s history.
The mural will be completed Sunday, July 17. There will be a dedication ceremony in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.