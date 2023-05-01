CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has extended the validity of Manatee Street Boat Ramp permits through the end of the year.
Last summer, the town issued the boat passes for 2022-23, and they covered the period from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, the town’s fiscal year.
However, Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the town is in the process of changing the effective dates for the boat ramp passes to a calendar year basis, so the current passes will remain valid through December 31, 2023.
“Existing boat ramp pass holders don't need to do anything and can simply continue to use the Manatee Street facility in the same manner by displaying the current pass,” Rush said.
The town board of commissioners about two years ago capped the number of boat ramp passes to prevent overcrowding in the small parking lot, and because residents in the area were complaining about cars and trailers being left in their yards.
For 2022-23, the town sold 300 passes last summer, and none are being sold now.
Rush said 2024 boat ramp passes will go on sale to town residents and property owners beginning on November 1, 2023.
For 2022-23, town residents have paid $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier have paid $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area has paid $750 for a permit for one boat.
The board last fall increased the fine for illegally using the facility from $200 to $1,000. Rush said at the time, it was theoretically more economical for boaters to use the facility illegally and take one's chances rather than paying the full cost of an annual boat ramp pass.
The police department conducts regular patrols of the boat ramp facility as staffing and call volumes permit, but undoubtedly does not identify all violators.
The vast majority of the permits – more than 90 percent – go to town property owners or residents.
