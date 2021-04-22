BEAUFORT — Carteret County law enforcement agencies will hold the spring “Pills Can Kill” prescription drug take-back program in conjunction with “Operation Medicine Drop” Saturday.
The one-day event makes it convenient for people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs, according to the County Sheriff’s Office. Residents can drop off unused prescription medications to deputies and police officers who will be at all five Food Lion locations in the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.
“We really want to focus on getting ‘controlled’ medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in a Wednesday release from the CCSO. “Reducing access and availability helps to prevent misuse of these drugs.”
If residents can’t make it to the event Saturday, the sheriff’s office and police departments have medication disposal drop boxes in their lobbies that are available during normal business hours.
The CCSO said another important part of the “Pills Can Kill” program is awareness about the safe storage of medication. Many people have to keep medication in their homes and it is imperative they are stored in a manner that prevents others from accessing the medication. Some helpful tips include:
- Don’t leave medication out in plain view.
- Don’t keep medication in obvious places, such as the medicine cabinet or the cabinet over the kitchen sink.
- Keep controlled medications, like painkillers and anxiety drugs, in a secure place known only to you and a trusted family member.
- Keep a count of your medication.
Since 2008, the program has collected and destroyed more than 3.2 million dosage units of unused prescription medications.
“The sheriff thanks all Carteret County citizens who continue to support this program and make Carteret County a safer place,” the release states.
For more information, contact CCSO Maj. Dennis Barber at 252-728-8400, ext. 8809.
