CAPE CARTERET — After years of complaints by residents and talk by town commissioners and staff, there is light at the end of the tunnel to alleviate flooding problems in Cape Carteret.
Commissioners, during their monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting, adopted by 5-0 vote a multi-year capital project ordinance that consolidates all funding for planned stormwater improvements and establishes a total project budget of $877,406 for these efforts.
The board also formally adopted a resolution accepting an $85,000 grant from the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program and amended the 2022-23 budget to reflect the establishment of the new capital project ordinance.
Town Manager Frank Rush, who put together the plan, said initial engineering assessments are underway for 12 locations in the town, and the N.C. RCCP grant funds and other allocated funds will be used for more detailed design and permitting work over the next six to eight months, “followed by construction of identified improvements as soon as possible thereafter. The town is fortunate to have the resources to finally address long-standing concerns at various locations, and the … actions will provide clearer focus for the town's efforts moving forward,” Rush added.
The 12 spots identified for improvements in a study by Crystal Coast Engineering of Swansboro are Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Ardan Oaks Drive and Circle, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Bogue Sound Drive, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
All have become increasingly flood prone in recent years, and property owners have been clamoring for improvements.
Rush said he hopes many of those improvements can be made with rather straight-forward and easy solutions, but some will likely require more advanced engineering and more costly fixes.
He praised the board and his predecessor as manager, Zach Steffey, for discussing the stormwater management needs for years and for obtaining state grants to pay for much of the engineering and some of the coming construction.
Additional money for construction can come from funds the town received last year and this year from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in the wake of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rush said he expects all design work for the various projects will be ready by the middle of 2023.
He said he believes the town will be able to obtain additional grants.
