BEAUFORT - A modification to an agreement between the town of Beaufort and Beaufort Resorts LLC related to the use of the West Ann Street waterfront easement was rejected by the board of commissioners Monday.
During their regular monthly meeting held at the Train Depot, commissioners voted unanimously to decline changes to the town's easement use agreement.
In a previous June 26 work session meeting, Beaufort Resorts LLC, the business responsible for the Beaufort Inn, offered to pay the town $322,208 for exclusive use and operation of the easement area, parking area and riparian rights.
Although the motion was moved forward with a 4-1 vote, commissioners requested additional amendments be made to the agreement and brought back for review at their July 10 meeting.
Inn representatives explained the business was undergoing significant financial difficulties, partially due to the negative impact of COVID-19.
The owners had secured demolition permits and wanted to potentially replace the business with three residential houses.
In the proposition, assurances were given that the parking lot portion of the area would not be used for commercial purposes and that the public use of the street portion would not substantially change.
Before a packed house full of citizens who showed up Monday to observe deliberations, approximately a half-dozen people signed up for public comment to express their discontent with the proposition.
"My request is short and simple," said Beaufort resident Daphne Littiken. "Keep Ann Street public. We all know no one is making any more land, especially on the waterfront. I'm sure you are aware that a lot of full-time residents feel that the town officials have less and less regard for the non-wealthy folks. If you pass this request, it may be one of the worst travesties you will have enacted during your tenure as commissioner."
As the speakers presented their comments, the room erupted with clapping and cheers.
Following the public comment period of the meeting, the board had a chance to speak on the subject.
"When the Beaufort Inn was created, there was a lack of parking," said Commissioner Bob Terwilliger. "An agreement to share was there. The easement was structured to go away if the inn went away. That was probably the right thing to do at the time. The current owners bought the inn knowing the easement was in place.
"Here's the question that some folks alluded to tonight which really has never been answered: Why?" he continued. "Why do you need an easement on a residential area?"
Commissioner Melvin Cooper spoke on the unfairness to the public that the new agreement would have created.
"The grantee could just tell the public to move along if they are parking in that area because their guests may need that space," Cooper said. "On the third page (of the proposed amendment), it says the grantee can increase or decrease the space available. I'm not in favor of them having that right. I'm not in favor of this particular easement agreement at all."
In a prepared statement, Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed, who has been an Ann Street resident for 22 years, explained the area is a prized location that needs to be protected.
"I ask the town begins to move forward with funding that has been in place for years to have a pocket park at this location," Hollinshed said.
When commissioners were finished with their comments, Commissioner John Hagle made a motion to decline the agreement and was unanimously backed by his peers.
