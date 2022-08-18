PINE KNOLL SHORES — Applications are open until Sept. 30 for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide N.C. Aquarium educational opportunities to students from Title I or Title I eligible schools across the state.
This program endeavors to remove financial barriers that may prevent underserved students in North Carolina from experiencing the aquariums firsthand. Grant funds are awarded to help cover costs for field trips and special programming at one of the three North Carolina Aquariums, including at Pine Knoll Shores, as well as Jennette’s Pier, an onsite educator program at the school or a virtual program with a live aquarium educator.
Aquarium Scholars is a partnership among North Carolina Aquariums, North Carolina public schools and the nonprofit North Carolina Aquarium Society, which is made possible through the generosity of private donors.
“We hope teachers will take advantage of this opportunity and apply for an Aquarium Scholars grant for the coming year,” Jay Barnes, president and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, said in a press release. “Our donors provide this funding to make it easy for Title I eligible schools to connect their students with the aquariums’ amazing programs, exposing them to the wonders of the ocean and natural world.”
Since its inception in 2018, Aquarium Scholars has distributed more than $400,000 in grants, giving educational opportunities to more than 57,000 students from 78 counties across the state. These grants have funded 322 field trips, more than 150 live animal programs in classrooms and 219 virtual programs. This year, a total of $120,000 in mini grants is available for applicants.
“Working in a Title I school, many of our students have never been to the beach or the aquarium despite living so close to both of them,” said one teacher who received funding for a field trip to the aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores through last year’s grant cycle. “Our standards and curriculum cover many of the things that students can actually see and hear about in person at the aquarium. Since our students lack so many background experiences and opportunities, teaching in class does not afford them the opportunity to actually see what we are talking about and make connections and anchor knowledge to something they have experienced.”
The application period began Aug. 1 and continues until Friday, Sept. 30. Teachers from Title I or Title I eligible schools can learn more and apply at http://ncaquariums.com/aquarium-scholars
