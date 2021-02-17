CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners, during their Feb. 8 meeting, approved the purchase of two new pieces of equipment to make street repairs easier and more effective.
The Cape Carteret board’s meeting was conducted virtually on GoToMeeting.
The new pieces of equipment are an asphalt roller and a tilt trailer.
According to Town Manager Zach Steffey, the public works department’s goal is to “address minor potholes before they become major issues.”
The department, he said, already had purchased an asphalt tamper, which has worked well for small potholes, but not so well for large ones. The roller, with a tilt trailer on which to carry it, will enable public works to “tackle much larger projects with greater accuracy and efficiency,” Mr. Steffey said.
He also said “the quality of the work will also increase” as the asphalt will be compacted better.
The total cost of the purchase of the equipment was $24,257.98, with all but $4,680 of that coming from the town’s Powell Bill fund, derived from the state gas tax. The transfer left the Powell Bill fund, used to pay for street paving and other street-related projects, with $154,025, Mr. Steffey said.
He added that the Powell Bill Fund should be reimbursed with a new shot of state money fairly soon.
The vote to make the purchase was unanimous.
