Atlantic Beach officials issue beach hazard notification

ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach officials issued Wednesday an ocean hazard notification for the presence of large number of Portuguese man-o-war in the ocean and washed ashore along the town’s beach strand.
The Portuguese man-o-war is a species of venomous siphonophore closely related to jellyfish.
Beach visitors and swimmers are urged to use caution and not swim in areas where the man-o-war are present. They should also use caution and monitor children playing in and with seaweed on the shore, as well, as man-o-war are often hidden under seaweed and can sting for long periods of time after washing ashore.
