Cape Carteret takes Easter celebration on the road

CAPE CARTERET — Because of ongoing concerns about spreading coronavirus, Cape Carteret didn’t have an Easter egg hunt for children this year. Instead, officials took the Easter bunny on a bit of a whirl around town.
Employees, with the help of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, delivered eggs to homes throughout town by vehicle. Town manager Zach Steffey said the bunny encountered lots of happy children March 27.
“We were fortunate to have perfect weather for the Cape Carteret Easter Bunny Caravan and a great turnout throughout the neighborhoods,” Mr. Steffey said in an email this week. “We greatly appreciate the Western Carteret Fire and EMS department as well as the Cape Carteret Police Department for safely escorting the Easter Bunny throughout all the neighborhoods in Cape Carteret.”
There were golden eggs that brought special Easter basket prizes to some children, who then came to town hall to pick them up.
To further bring the Easter spirt, town officials “egged” yards Thursday, with eggs delivered to the yards of 23 residents who signed up.
Town clerk Heather Leffingwell and town hall administrative assistant Barbara Owens did the deliveries.
