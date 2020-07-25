Morehead City Council grants encroachment request

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council last week granted an encroachment request to a downtown restaurant owner whose recent renovations to his business ended up encroaching more than 5.5 feet onto city property.
The city agreed to allow the encroachment during its regular monthly meeting held July 14. During a workshop meeting the previous week, the city council learned about the situation from City Manager Ryan Eggleston and the business owner, Kosta Manousaridis, who operates Catch 109 restaurant at 109 S. 6th St.
With the council agreeing to the encroachment request, the new restaurant will be able to open soon.
Mr. Manousaridis explained he recently carried out renovations to the building to improve the overall flow of the restaurant, including moving the front door. In doing so, he also constructed a set of wooden steps to access the doorway. The steps encroached 5 feet 8 inches onto city property.
“I currently have a sidewalk permit, which allows me to put tables and chairs in that area and I thought the steps would be covered in that same permit but unfortunately I was mistaken,” Mr. Manousaridis wrote in a memo included in the council’s agenda packet.
Mr. Eggleston said as of July 14 the city had received all the necessary building permits and drawings from Mr. Manousaridis to proceed. Mr. Eggleston noted the situation was a bit of an unusual one because normally, staff would review the permit application before such changes are carried out, but the council supported the encroachment request regardless.
“Given the nature of this one particular request we wanted to bring it before the board for their review,” he said.
The Morehead City Council also took the following action during its July 14 meeting:
- Appointed Mr. Eggleston to the Highway 70 Corridor Commission.
- Reviewed a purchasing policy update and status of current sidewalk requirements.
- Heard a brief update on the condemnation process from Mr. Eggleston, who said he will provide additional information at future meetings.
In addition, the council adopted July’s consent agenda, which includes some items the council previously discussed during a workshop July 7. The following items were included on the consent agenda:
- Approved minutes of May 19, May 26 and June 3 special budget meetings.
- Approved minutes of the June 3 council workshop and June 9 regular council meeting.
- Accepted the finance director and tax collector reports.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $127.69 for the month of June.
- Approved requests for refunds of overpayment of ad valorem taxes in the amount of $2,667.14 for June.
- Authorized collection of fiscal year 2020-21 ad valorem taxes.
- Accepted receipt of tax collector’s settlement for fiscal year 2019-20; disposition of tax records/receipts; tax collection for FY19-20; outstanding taxes as of June 30; real estate delinquent report for tax year 2019l barred tax list effective Sept. 1, 2020; and insolvents list.
- Adopted a resolution directing the city clerk to investigate the petition for voluntary contiguous annexation from Coastal Home Services for property at 4906 Bridges St. and a resolution setting the date of the public hearing for Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
- Accepted the Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain management plan annual report.
