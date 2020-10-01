BEAUFORT — A truck reportedly ran off the side of Laurel Road near Highway 101 in Beaufort around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
An EastCare helicopter has reportedly been called in to transport the driver for medical care, according to scanner reports.
Beaufort fire and EMS responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
