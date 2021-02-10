School board takes first look at $25.6M proposed operations budget for 2021-22

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education got its first look Tuesday at a $25.6 million proposed local operations budget for 2021-22 that is 1.6% more than the $25.2 million received for 2020-21.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, during an operations budget workshop in the school system’s central office, said this is the first draft of the operations proposal and there could be changes based on board members’ input. He plans to schedule another budget workshop in the near future.
Plus, “At the state and federal level we don’t yet have a feel for what the (coronavirus) pandemic will do to the budget. There are still a lot of unknowns because we don’t know what we will be getting in state and federal funds,” he said. “We are still early in the budget process.”
The local budget includes $23.8 million in county funds for operations of traditional schools, up from $23.27 million this fiscal year, a 2% increase. It also has $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds, up from $580,000 last year, a 2% increase.
“There are 198 charter school students in the local portion of the budget,” Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said.
Other projected sources of revenue for operations include $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $10,000 in interest earned and $925,142 in appropriated fund balance.
Ms. Carswell said new items included in the operating budget include $16,000 for an employee assistance program due to the pandemic, $25,000 in transportation costs, $520,000 for anticipated employee salary and benefit increases and a $4,000 fee paid to the N.C. School Board Association to host the county school board’s policies on the state’s website, with a link to the county school system’s website.
The $25,000 in additional transportation costs are to transport high school students that are dual enrolled in courses at Carteret Community College.
“This would be to transport students from all three high schools,” Ms. Carswell said.
Currently, high school students enrolled in Career and College Promise courses at CCC must provide their own transportation.
As for salary increases, Ms. Carswell is estimating a 5% increase for certified staff, which includes teachers, and 3% for non-certified staff, which include employees such as maintenance and cafeteria workers. She said she is basing that projection on an average of salary increases given by the state over the last five years. The school system matches raises given to state-paid employees for locally paid employees.
The proposed budget also includes a hospital insurance increase from $6,326 to $6,490 annually per employee. In addition, Ms. Carswell projects a 1% increase in retirement benefits from 21.68% to 22.68%.
Dr. Jackson reiterated he has tried to keep a tight rein on the operations budget because of the unknowns.
“We have tried to hold the line as much as possible to last year’s budget,” he said.
Board members made few comments during the presentation. Member Kathryn Chadwick asked how the school system was doing on nursing positions. Due to the pandemic, the federal government provided additional funds for school nurses.
Dr. Jackson said the two agencies the district has contracted with are having difficulty hiring additional nurses due to the national nursing shortage. The original goal was to provide a nurse for each school.
“All schools have nursing coverage,” Ms. Carswell noted after the meeting.
While some schools with higher student populations have an individual nurse, the following schools are sharing a nurse: East Carteret High, Atlantic Elementary and Harkers Island Elementary schools; Bridges Alternative and Morehead Elementary schools; and Carteret Preschool Center and Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
The school board must also approve a capital budget for facilities and maintenance. The board got its first look Jan. 28 at a $3.1 million capital budget request for 2021-22 that is nearly 18% more than the $2.65 million allocated by the county this fiscal year.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November.
The board must adopt its local budget request and provide it to county commissioners by the end of March. It’s then up to the county to decide how much to give schools for the new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.