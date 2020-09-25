County adds 22 COVID-19 cases to count Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase in cases reported in several weeks.
The new cases bring the total to 740 known COVID-19 cases in Carteret County, of which 60 are considered active. Officials report 674 people in Carteret County have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
To date, six people have died from complications related to COVID-19. The most recent death of a county resident occurred two months ago on July 25. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased to five Friday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system has reported three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 27 as of Friday afternoon.
The three newest cases were reported Thursday at Croatan High School, West Carteret High School and White Oak Elementary School, with one additional case each.
Other schools that have reported confirmed cases since schools opened in August include Morehead City Primary School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Beaufort Middle School, Newport Elementary School and Broad Creek Middle School.
Health providers have conducted 8,565 total COVID-19 tests, with 177 test results pending as of Friday.
The county posts coronavirus updates weekdays via a dashboard on its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
