Veneer Tech, CCC team up to offer customized training courses

MOREHEAD CITY — Veneer Tech has partnered with Carteret Community College to offer customized training programs to employees.
Daniel Berman, a safety director and compliance officer at Veneer Tech, recently completed the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training through CCC’s training program. He completed his training online and at no cost to him or his employer.
Since Mr. Berman completed his training, 11 additional Veneer Tech employees have completed process improvement training.
Veneer Tech worked with CCC’s customized training program to offer the Lean Six Sigma and Fundamentals of Problem Solving programs to employees.
“Lean Six Sigma Training takes the combined approach of eliminating waste and reducing defects. At Veneer Tech, this is something we look for opportunities to do every day,” Mr. Berman said in a release. “As the Safety Director, this training gives me the knowledge to understand the changes and improvements that we are looking to make in our production processes and ensure that any changes that are made are done so with our top priority in mind, the Safety of our Employees.”
CCC said its customized training program supports economic development efforts of the state by providing education and training opportunities for eligible businesses and industries. Classes are provided through this program at a low cost or free to qualified companies.
Training areas include safety, continuous improvement and leadership. Classes are customized to fit the particular needs of companies and can be offered onsite, at the college or virtually.
“Carteret Community College can set up training to meet any company’s needs,” Betsy DeCampo, business and industry coordinator at CCC, said. “While we did Lean Six Sigma training for Veneer Tech, we’ve also offered classes in leadership, team building, blue print reading and safety training. We can truly customize training to whatever the company needs.”
To find out more about customized training, contact Ms. DeCampo at 252-222-6116 or decampob@carteret.edu.
