BEAUFORT - Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has increased the reward to $25,000 for information regarding the murders of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother William David Fulcher, 57.
The Fulchers were found deceased in their home Aug. 3 at 120 Clem Fulcher Court after an apparent struggle.
At a press conference Monday, Sheriff Buck explained his office was still working to find those responsible.
"A substantial amount of evidence has been collected that is being processed for DNA," Buck said Monday at a press conference. "With advances in DNA analysis, it is highly likely that anyone who has been in Phillip and David's home in the past year will have their DNA identified."
The public was requested to provide any information regarding the Fulchers' daily life, including identifying who they associated with in the past.
Buck also explained he believes a suspect could have been injured in the encounter.
"Have you noticed a change in someone's attitude or routine who could possibly have been involved in this case? For instance, someone who may have been around prior to the murders but has not been seen much recently or not at all since?" Buck asked reporters Monday. "In recent weeks, have you noticed someone acting strangely or out of the ordinary who could potentially be involved? Do you know someone who has cuts or bandages on their hands and arms or may have any noticeable injuries consistent with being in a physical altercation?"
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636 or by calling a dedicated phone line set up for the case at 252-648-7883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.