CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has hired Julie Shambaugh as its planning director.
Town Manager Frank Rush made the announcement during his monthly report in the board’s meeting Monday in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Shambaugh has vast experience in the field at the local, state and federal levels and lives in nearby Ocean. She’ll begin work for the town on Monday, July 10.
“I’m very pleased to have Julie Shambaugh join our team at the town of Cape Carteret and look forward to her service to our residents, property owners, and businesses,” Rush said. “Her duties will include all aspects of the town's development services, including zoning administration, floodplain management, stormwater management, coordination with county building inspectors, site visits for all new development, code enforcement, supporting the planning board and board of adjustment, and other special projects assigned by the town manager. I also intend for her to assume responsibility for Coastal Area Management Act permits in the town once the N.C. Division of Coastal Management has certified this change.”
Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 in February to hire a planning director/code enforcement officer.
Rush at that time estimated the annual cost of the position at $54,000 to $78,000, including salary and benefits, depending on the qualifications of the selected individual.
Cape Carteret has not had a planner for about seven years.
Shambaugh in her career has been, among other things, Jacksonville's first assistant public works director and recycling coordinator, Swansboro’s first town administrator, the state of North Carolina's first full-time coastal/estuarine shorefront access program coordinator, and a city-county planner in Winston-Salem.
She has also worked in various positions at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville, including serving as Environmental Management Department Deputy Director Federal Region IV, where she monitored federal/state environmental legislation/regulations affecting USMC operations in the southeast and coordinated with USMC attorneys/federal/state regulators/Department of Defense components to develop environmental management program operations recommendations and base-wide pollution prevention, hazardous material management, solid waste reduction and recycling programs.
She is a certified North Carolina professional landscape architect, licensed to plan and design outside spaces and land, including parks, private gardens, subdivisions, highways and industrial sites.
In the cover letter for her application for the Cape Carteret position, Shambaugh said that in the past two years she has been focused on continuous learning on sustainability-related topics, including principles, strategies, technologies, tools and best practices for sustainable site design, development and management.
Shambaugh has a Master of Science degree in in government information leadership from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. Master of Regional Planning degree from UNC Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Louisiana State University.
She was unavailable for comment.
Rush also told the board Monday he has not yet hired a town police chief.
“The police chief position remains vacant, however, I expect to gain clarity on this issue in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “I will update the board, police department staff and the community later this month,” he said.
The town hired a new police chief early this year after Bill McKinney retired, however, after slightly more than a month on the job, Rush announced in April the town and New Bern resident Edward Preston had parted ways for undisclosed reasons.
Current officer John Eschbach is still interim chief.
Eschbach had previously been interim chief between McKinney’s retirement in September 2022 and the announcement of Preston’s hiring.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.