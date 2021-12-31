State agency accepting comments on infrastructure funding plan

RALEIGH — Carteret County residents and others have an opportunity to comment on state officials’ proposed plan for funding water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Infrastructure announced Dec. 16 it’s accepting comments until Wednesday, Jan. 12 on the proposed plan to administer approximately $1.6 billion in federal funds appropriated in the state budget for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
The state General Assembly appropriated the funds from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, including $839.6 million directed to specific local governments and public entities.
The DWI will administer the remaining $758 million as grant funding, as detailed in the proposed plan. The funds are subject to federal statutory and budgetary requirements and all funds must be expended by Dec. 30, 2026.
The proposed plan is available online at the website deq.nc.gov/media/26496/download?attachment.
Based on the proposed plan, the deadline for applications for the first round of ARPA drinking water and wastewater project funding is Monday, May 2, 2022. As of Dec. 16, the deadline for applications for stormwater projects will be Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, however this date may change. Future application funding rounds will be used to award remaining funds.
Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the proposed plan by 5 p.m. Jan. 12. Comments can be submitted by email to dwi.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with subject line “Comments on Division of Water Infrastructure Proposed Plan for State Fiscal Recovery Funds.”
Comments may also be submitted by voicemail by calling 919-707-9187. They may also be submitted by regular mail to Cathy Akroyd, Division of Water Infrastructure, 1633 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1633.
Information about the water, wastewater and stormwater funding administered by the DWI is available at the website www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure.
