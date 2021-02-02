Carteret announces 38th COVID-19 death, additional cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials Tuesday afternoon confirmed a 38th Carteret County resident has died from COVID-19.
The individual was in their 70s and had “pre-existing health conditions,” according to a release from county officials.
“We were saddened to hear of the passing of another County resident due to COVID,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “It is important during the vaccination distribution process that we all continue to practice the 3W’s; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
The county said it will release no additional information about the deceased.
Active cases fell for the second straight day Tuesday, reported at 259 compared to 294 reported Monday. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also fell, from five to two.
Despite the drop in active cases, the county confirmed an additional 125 cases Tuesday, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 3,989. To date, 3,692 residents have reportedly recovered.
