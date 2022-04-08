PINE KNOLL SHORES — Projects at the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic can get back on track, thanks to funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The USFS, in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, announced Monday, April 4 the release of over $1.6 million in reimbursement funds through the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program, a part of the American Rescue Plan. Among the facilities being reimbursed is the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores, which the USFWS and AZA are reimbursing $59,850.
The aquarium staff applied for reimbursement Nov. 1, 2021 for work conducted from March 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021. Aquarium Director Liz Baird said in a Thursday, April 7 email to the News-Times said the reimbursement is for money the aquarium spent caring for endangered animals during the pandemic.
“The funds will go back into our operating account and allow us to purchase items for projects that were put on hold during the pandemic,” Ms. Baird said, “and will allow us to continue to care for the endangered animals at the aquarium.”
Projects that were put on hold include purchasing a large format printer for developing exhibits, adding enrichment items for the animals and their continued care and educational materials for visitors.
Most of the endangered animals aquarium staff have cared for during the reimbursement period were sea turtles, including both ambassador animals and cold-stunned sea turtles and hatchlings. Ms. Baird said that as of the start of the pandemic, aquarium staff have cared for 62 loggerhead sea turtles, 78 green sea turtles and 8 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles.
Sea turtles haven’t been the only animals cared for at the aquarium, however.
“The animals included in the reimbursement list were our American alligators, because they resemble other endangered animals,” Ms. Baird said. “American alligators were on the endangered species list but have made a remarkable comeback.”
In addition to the sea turtles, aquarium staff have cared for four alligators. Much of this work occurred while the aquarium was closed for several months, which Ms. Baird said “certainly affected visitation numbers.”
“It also affected school group visitation, as they were not allowed to travel,” she said. “When we reopened, people were very excited to come back. We saw a higher-than-expected number of guests return to the aquarium.”
Since reopening, the aquarium has implemented a timed-ticket program. Ms. Baird said this has allowed visitors to “have a better experience at the aquarium” since it hasn’t been crowded.
“The guests were able to spread visitation out across the whole day,” she said, "rather than all arriving at certain peak times. (Aquarium) education staff did a remarkable job of turning our programs into remote learning opportunities so we could still serve our audiences, even when they couldn’t visit in person.”
With limited numbers of visitors, the aquarium staff have been working on several maintenance items that would be difficult with large audiences in the aquarium. These projects included painting the interior, power washing the outside deck and cleaning the aquarium’s waterfall exhibit.
“We’re excited that school groups are able to visit again,” Ms. Baird said, "and are grateful for the staff that took such great care of our animals and facilities while we were closed.”
In addition to the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the USFWS and AZA have also reimbursed the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City for $100,703 and the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island for $123,672. USFWS Director Martha Williams said in the April 4 announcement the service is pleased to work with AZA to reimburse plant and animal care facilities in this first distribution of funds.
“We’re confident these funds will be used effectively to continue these institutions’ high-quality efforts to protect the nation’s imperiled species,” Ms. Williams said.
