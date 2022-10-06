PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Isaac Walton League of America will hold its annual fundraising oyster roast and barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
The event will be in the group's clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Creek Road.
“We have renamed our old event in honor of our friend, longtime member and former vice president that we lost last November, Donnie Hult,” Chapter President Amy Somers said. “He always worked so hard at this event and made sure everyone was taken care of and fed these delicious oysters. It is now the First Annual Donnie Hult Memorial Oyster Roast and BBQ.”
The late Mr. Holt, along with his wife, Jessica, have been the owners and operators of Hadnot Creek Kennel, which also has trained thousands of dogs, including many service dogs.
Seating for the event is limited, and more than half of the tickets have already been sold, Somers said. “Please purchase your tickets as soon as possible.”
Tickets are only sold online. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Go to http://www.whiteoakriveriwla.org/store/c8/Event_Tickets.html.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
The mission of the IWLA is to conserve, restore and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of natural resources, including soil, air, woods, waters and wildlife.
The White Oak Chapter was formed on March 16, 1977. The IWLA was formed in 1922 when 54 sportsmen, concerned about pollution and unrestricted logging and soil erosion, decided to act. They named their group after Izaak Walton, the 17th-century English angler-conservationist who wrote the literary classic, “The Compleat Angler.”
At last count, there were more than 43,000 members in more than 200 chapters in the United States. They are hunters, fishermen, birdwatchers and outdoor enthusiasts.
For more information about the White Oak River Chapter and what it does and offers, go to: http://www.whiteoakriveriwla.org/about-us.html.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
