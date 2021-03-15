Indian Beach commission postpones filling planning board vacancy

INDIAN BEACH — Filling the vacancy on the Indian Beach Planning Board has been postponed until April at the request of Town Manager Tim White.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The board was scheduled to take action on the nomination and appointment of resident Ryan Kelley to the planning board, but the board agreed by general consensus to to postpone action until the regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.
The seat on the board became available with the departure of former resident Larry Beguin in 2020. Mr. Kelley was the only applicant.
Mr. White requested, and was granted, another change to Wednesday’s meeting agenda. Action on a debris removal contract with Santee Debris Removal was added. The board unanimously approved the contract and authorized Mr. White to sign it.
“To quality for (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement for storm debris removal we must have a contract for removal in place before an event,” Mr. White said.
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously adopted a Title VI resolution stating the town has a policy of non-discrimination.
Much like the debris removal contract, Mr. White said the resolution is necessary to continue to receive state and federal financial assistance.
“This actually comes from the N.C. Department of Transportation) Office of Civil Rights,” he said. “The resolution is pretty much a template from them.”
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously approved an audit contract with Sharpe & Patel accounting firm.
- The board unanimously declared a 2014 Ford Explorer from the police department surplus.
- The board unanimously authorized the town tax collector to advertise delinquent taxes.
- The board unanimously approved the minutes from the Feb. 15 regular board meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.